38-year-old Lind man dies in Adams County plane crash Saturday evening

A 38-year-old pilot died Saturday in a plane crash just outside of Lind, the second small aircraft crash to take place in the region over the weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot as Lind resident Gavin Morse, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office received reports of a plane that went down in a field north of the 300 block of West Lind-Warden Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies, the Lind Fire Department and emergency medical services responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident in conjunction with the sheriff’s office.

In neighboring Whitman County, 65-year-old Arlington resident Kevin Kennedy was seriously injured in a plane crash near La Crosse Friday afternoon.

Kennedy was piloting a single-engine plane from Arlington to Colfax when the plane lost power and crashed on State Route 26 around mile post 104, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office. There is a small airstrip in the proximity, according to the news release.

Kennedy was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital via a Life Flight helicopter for treatment.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting a joint investigation into the cause of that incident.