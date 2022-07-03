‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’: Summer Stories 2022

Welcome to the ninth edition of Summer Stories, The Spokesman-Review’s annual celebration of short fiction.

Since 2014, we have dedicated 10 weeks of summer to publishing new works by some of the region’s best authors. This year is no different.

Except it is, in one small way. Not all of our stories this year will be works of fiction. Kate Lebo, poet, essayist and author of “Pie School” and “The Book of Difficult Fruit,” is joining us this year with thoughts on our theme, “Home Is Where the Heart Is.”

First up, as is tradition, is Spokesman-Review columnist Shawn Vestal. Vestal, the only author who has written for every iteration of Summer Stories, is an award-winning journalist and novelist. In the coming weeks, look for stories from Shann Ray, Sharma Shields, Kate Dinnison, Leyna Krow, Thom Caraway, Eli Francovich, Stephanie Oakes and Jess Walter.