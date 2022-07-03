Man dies in ATV crash near Colfax on Saturday evening

A man died after being thrown from an ATV near Colfax on Saturday evening, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash was reported after 7 p.m. Saturday near McNeilly Road west of Colfax, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies believe the man, who has not been identified, struck a dirt berm at high speed and was thrown from the Honda three-wheeler. The man was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office reported.

The man was declared dead at the scene of the crash. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office, along with the sheriff’s office, is investigating the incident.