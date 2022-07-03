Rain in the forecast on Independence Day throughout the Inland Northwest

Following a few thunderstorms and showers that rolled through the region over the weekend, Spokane residents may see more precipitation as they celebrate the Fourth of July.

The National Weather Service Spokane predicts a 40 -50% chance of rain in Spokane on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach a high in the low 70s. During firework displays Monday night, the weather is expected to be cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low 50s, according to NWS meteorologist Ken Daniel.

Although the greater Spokane area only saw about a tenth of an inch of rain Sunday, there is a flash flood watch in effect until Monday evening for northern counties east of the Cascades, including those in Idaho. Daniel said the Highway U.S. 195 corridor and areas north of Spokane received most of the area’s precipitation on Sunday, prompting flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the afternoon.

Daniel advised recreators in those northern counties to keep an eye out for flash floods as they celebrate Independence Day, whether they are camping or using local waterways.

“Just be careful out there if you’re recreating,” Daniel said. “Keep an eye on the weather and if you’re on area lakes and waterways, just have a plan to get off the water if you need to.”

The skies are expected to clear in the latter half of the workweek with daytime temperatures topping 80 degrees in Spokane through Sunday and overnight lows dipping down to the upper 50s.