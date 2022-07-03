Spokane Indians series finale in Vancouver postponed due to inclement weather

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians series finale with the Vancouver Canadians was postponed to a later date Sunday due to inclement weather.

The Indians went 2-3 in the series and dropped to 3-5 in the second half ahead of a rare Monday home game against Tri-City to celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks night.

It is the eighth Indians game to be postponed or canceled this year as the Northwest League shifted to a 132-game season.

A makeup date for the game against Vancouver was not announced.

Spokane will not return to Vancouver for the remainder of the second half and host the Canadians on July 22-24 and Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.