Washington State picks up promising 2023 prospects in QB Sam Leavitt and LB Jailen Ruth

PULLMAN – Washington State picked up a pair of promising prep commitments Saturday, securing pledges from a highly regarded quarterback out of the Northwest and a high-volume tackler out of the Southeast.

Oregon QB Sam Leavitt and Florida linebacker Jailen Ruth both announced over Twitter that they will be enrolling at the Pullman school next year. They join eight other commits in the Cougars’ fast-growing 2023 class.

Leavitt, an incoming senior at West Linn High, ranks No. 41 nationally among QBs in his class and is the No. 3 prep player in his home state, according to 247Sports.com. He chose WSU over offers from Florida State and Arizona.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound dual-threat QB starred at Westview High in Portland over the past two seasons, passing for 3,705 yards and 43 touchdowns against 11 interceptions on a 57% completion rate. Westview went 9-2 last year, falling in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

SB Live recruiting expert Andrew Nemec called Leavitt “arguably the state’s top 2023 QB prospect.”

Ruth, the No. 81 LB recruit in the ‘23 class (247), amassed 102 tackles and 17 sacks last season for Hawthorne High, helping the small-school heavyweight to a 10-1 record and an appearance in the Class 1A state title game. He added four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries, returning one for a TD.

The 6-3, 195-pounder earned small-school all-area player of the year honors from the Gainesville Sun.

Ruth visited WSU last weekend and was convinced to pick the Cougars over 21 other offers, including Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.