Four people shot in Tacoma’s Lincoln District late Sunday; police investigation underway
July 4, 2022 Updated Mon., July 4, 2022 at 4:06 p.m.
Gunfire and mayhem continue to plague Tacoma; four people were shot Sunday night in what police described as “a neighborhood dispute” in the 3300 block of South Asotin Street in the city’s Lincoln District, according to a brief statement posted online.
Police responded to dispatch calls at 9:08 p.m., said police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Four people, all adults, were shot. Their injuries are not life-threatening, Haddow said.
The still-evolving incident led to a K9 track. Police were still investigating shortly before midnight. No other information was immediately available.
The Lincoln District shooting followed an earlier drive-by shooting Sunday on South Tacoma Way, which is also under active investigation.
