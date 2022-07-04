Sewer utility workers trapped, believed dead in Shoreline, police say
July 4, 2022 Updated Mon., July 4, 2022 at 9:57 p.m.
The bodies of two workers remain trapped Monday afternoon after a tunnel collapsed in Shoreline earlier in the day, killing two men – one in his 30s and another in his 60s.
Michelle Pidduck with the Shoreline Fire Department said the incident has now become a “recovery situation.” There is no exact timeline of when the incident occurred.
Family members of the deceased are at the scene. Washington State Labor and Industries officials were also dispatched to the scene.
Oliver Cobb, who lives near Northwest 163rd Street where the incident took place, said neighbors had been working on a sewer repair and dug a 20-foot hole.
“They sent down stretchers and no one came back with anything,” said Cobb.
The Shoreline Fire Department is on the scene and streets around the site are blocked off in the Highland Terrace neighborhood near Shoreview Park.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.