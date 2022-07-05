Canadian officers seize $6 million in cocaine, heroin at border crossing near Lynden

By David Rasbach Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – Canadian border officers seized more than $6 million worth of cocaine and heroin hidden in a truck that attempted to cross from Whatcom County in June.

The Canadian Border Services Agency announced the discovery of more than 110 pounds of suspected cocaine and more than 2 pounds suspected heroin in a semitruck that attempted to cross at the Aldergrove Commercial Operations crossing near Lynden in a news release Monday.

“By stopping illegal drugs at the border, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians,” Minister of Public Safety Marco E. L. Mendicino said in the release. “I want to thank the CBSA employees for their quick and decisive work.”

The truck driver arrived at the Aldergrove crossing on Sunday, seeking entry into Canada, according to the release.

After initial questioning, the semi was sent for secondary inspection, the release states, and officers observed some of the pallets appeared to be tampered with during an inspection of the truck’s cargo.

Further inspection led to the discovery of 50 brick-shaped packages, which contained the cocaine and heroin, according to the release.

“We are proud of the continued outstanding work by our officers which contributes directly to protecting Canadian communities,” Canada Border Services Agency Chief of the Aldergrove Port of Entry said in the release. “This interception is another great example of how our officers, with support from the RCMP, are key to maintaining border integrity.”

The 110 pounds of cocaine would be worth approximately $6 million, according to data provided on recovered.org, while the heroin would be worth approximately $150,000, according to data on bedrockrecoverycenter.com.

The suspect, who was not identified in the release, and drugs were referred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Federal Serious and Organized Crime Major Projects team for further investigation, according to the release.