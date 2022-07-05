Gold drops to six-month low as dollar surges on recession fear
July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 9:56 a.m.
Gold slumped to the lowest in more than six months as the dollar rallied amid growing recession fears that caused losses across risk assets.
The greenback surged to the highest in more than two years as investors retreated to the haven, putting pressure on bullion.
U.S. stocks briefly slumped more than 2% amid fears that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes to damp inflation could cause a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.
A pronounced drop in the euro also aided the dollar’s gain, driven by bets that the European Central Bank will be slower to tighten monetary policy than the Fed.
Recession concerns in the bloc are particularly acute due to fears Russia will cut supplies of natural gas.
Gold fell 1.9% to $1,774.26 an ounce, after earlier touching the lowest since mid-December 2021.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 1.1%. Silver and platinum slid, while palladium edged lower.
