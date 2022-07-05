Lewis and Clark grad Briann January takes a final trip to Indiana, where she became a star

Storm guard Briann January during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky, May 18 in Seattle. (Spokesman-Review Wire Archive)

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

A fortuitous break in the Storm schedule allowed Briann January a chance to return to Indiana last month for a special 10-year anniversary celebrating the Fever’s 2012 WNBA championship.

All 12 Fever players and coach Lin Dunn were honored during a ceremony that felt like a long overdue reunion for some of the best players in franchise history.

“It meant everything to get that team back together,” January said. “We hadn’t been together since we won it. We picked up right where we left off. We had a super, amazing group. It was one of those special teams that instantly clicked on and off the court. You had a team of people that was willing to do whatever it took for our team to be successful and really cared about each other.

“To have us back together and feel that joy again was amazing. And the fans came out to show their support. It was great. I’m glad I was able to have the time to make it back there for it.”

January, the Lewis and Clark High alum who is retiring after the season, returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday to play her final game where her 14-year WNBA career began when the Storm faced Indiana and former Central Valley standout Lexie Hull.

During a pregame ceremony, the Fever planned to honor January, who spent nine seasons (2009-17) in Indiana, as well as Storm star Sue Bird, who has been feted and celebrated during a farewell tour that began 2½ weeks ago.

It figured to be an emotional goodbye for January, one of the most decorated players in Fever history.

The 5-foot-8 guard had an indelible impact on Indiana since the franchise selected her No. 6 overall in the 2009 WNBA draft out of Arizona State.

“Getting drafted there was a blessing,” said January, who is widely recognized as the most prolific point guard in Fever history. “I learned how to be a professional. I grew my game. I was able to learn from the best. Lin Dunn was one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for. Steph White was there. Gary Kloppenburg, I’ll give him a shout out.

“Just having amazing vets like Tamika Catchings, Katie Douglas, Tammy Sutton-Brown and Ebony Hoffman, who is now my coach [with the Storm]. Just having vets like that show me what it took to have a long successful career in this league. I was really set up for success and I just learned and soaked it all in and taken it with me throughout my entire career.”

January ranks fourth all-time among Fever players in scoring with 2,244 points behind Catchings (7,380), Douglas (2,564) and Kelsey Mitchell (2,266). January is also second in Fever history in games (250) and assists (909) and third in steals (285).

During her Indiana tenure, January made her only appearance in the WNBA All-Star Game in 2014 when she averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. She earned six of her seven All-WNBA Defensive team accolades with the Fever and made two of her three trips to the WNBA Finals with Indiana. The Fever also appeared in the WNBA Finals in 2009.

In 2018, the Fever traded January to the Phoenix Mercury, where she played two years before a two-year stint (2020-21) with the Connecticut Sun. In February, the Storm signed the 35-year-old January to a one-year deal worth $140,000.

So far, January has had a negligible impact while coming off the bench for the first time since 2010. She’s played a significant role in just two games – both wins and a pair of starts in place of Bird, who was in the league’s health and safety protocols – while scoring 12 and 11 points and combining to shoot 5-of-7 3-pointers.

No matter how this season ends, though, January is sure to remember her final game in Indiana and a night to relive glory days with the Fever.

“Just very fortunate in my career to be an All-Star, win a championship and the all-defensive teams. I couldn’t imagine this for little Briann coming out of ASU. I was on the verge of tears when Lin Dunn yelled at me my first year. Just a lot of growth.”