The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 63° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man booked after allegedly leaving pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 5:15 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

One man was booked into jail on Tuesday after a vehicle crash with a pedestrian near Chief Garry Park left another man with serious injuries, police said.

Daniel Lamas, 22, was booked under suspicion of vehicular assault.

Police determined he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, they said. Police closed off Mission Avenue, between Regal and Lacey streets, during the investigation on Tuesday.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety