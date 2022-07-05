Man booked after allegedly leaving pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 5:15 p.m.
One man was booked into jail on Tuesday after a vehicle crash with a pedestrian near Chief Garry Park left another man with serious injuries, police said.
Daniel Lamas, 22, was booked under suspicion of vehicular assault.
Police determined he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, they said. Police closed off Mission Avenue, between Regal and Lacey streets, during the investigation on Tuesday.
The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.