Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after Tuesday morning shooting
July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 5:19 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in a downtown apartment building that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.
Around 5 a.m., police officers received a report that an individual was shot at an apartment in the 200 block of North Howard Street. Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to a news release.
The release said the incident is under investigation, and the police department has already contacted all individuals involved. They are not seeking anyone else in relation to the investigation at this time.
