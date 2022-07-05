On the air
Tue., July 5, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root
4:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston TBS
6:40 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Golden State vs. Miami NBA
2:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento NBA
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Philadelphia ESPN2
6 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Utah ESPN2
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
