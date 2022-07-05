The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root

4:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston TBS

6:40 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Golden State vs. Miami NBA

2:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento NBA

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Philadelphia ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Utah ESPN2

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

