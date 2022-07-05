Police: One pedestrian killed and another injured in two collisions on Tuesday

One pedestrian was killed near Ash Street and Rowan Avenue and another left with life-threatening injuries near Chief Garry Park after two separate vehicle collisions early in the morning on Tuesday, Spokane police said.

Traffic investigators closed off Ash Street, between Rowan and Queen avenues, as they investigated the fatality on Tuesday. Mission Avenue, between Regal and Lacey streets, was also closed early Tuesday while police investigated the pedestrian who was struck near Chief Garry Park.

This is a developing story. More information will follow.