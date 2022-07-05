Suicide of husband, 27, set off tragic chain of events at Minn. lake
July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 12:05 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS — After her husband died by suicide Friday at their Maplewood, Minnesota, home, Molly Cheng drove her three young children to Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park.
The bodies of all four were recovered from Vadnais Lake by Saturday morning; law enforcement suspects their deaths were a murder-suicide. All three children were under the age of 6.
Maplewood police were called Friday morning to the mobile home of Cheng, 23, and her husband, Yee Lee, said Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin. Lee, 27, was dead at the scene. Their names were released Monday.
A law enforcement source said Lee had shot himself in the head. Cheng, who was on the premises, called 911 to report the incident. Later in the day, police put an “attempt-to-locate” notice on Cheng, who was reported to be suicidal.
Maplewood police tracked Cheng’s cell phone to Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park in Vadnais Heights at about 4 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement found her car abandoned, and her children’s shoes lined up near Vadnais Lake.
The bodies of her two sons were recovered from the lake Friday, one at 7:30 p.m., the other around midnight. Cheng’s daughter’s body was found at 11 a.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after Cheng’s body had been recovered.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death.
____
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.