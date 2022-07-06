121 home lots proposed on Moran Prairie

By Erica Bullock Journal of Business

A residential development is proposed just south of the envisioned YMCA of the Inland Northwest fitness center site in the Moran Prairie area south of Spokane. The proposal calls for 30 acres of land to be divided into 121 lots in the low-density residential zone.

A notice of community informational meeting along with a public traffic scoping meeting has been posted on the site, located at the northeast corner of 57th Avenue and Glenrose Road. The meetings occurred last Thursday.

Storhaug Engineering Inc., of Spokane, is providing engineering services for the proposed development.

Construction permits for the project haven’t been filed yet, according to Spokane County’s permit records.

Drewes Farm LLC, of Spokane, purchased the land in March for $3.6 million, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

Drewes Farm is managed by George Paras, who also operates Paras Homes LLC, a Spokane homebuilding company.

Paras couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

If the project moves forward, the subdivision will add to the significant residential and commercial growth in the area, which has been a hot-button issue for developers and residents who at times are at odds regarding their preferred vision of the neighborhood.

As previously reported in the Journal, the Glenrose Association has been opposed to a $2.2 million complex, called Zakheim Youth Sports Complex, put forth by the Spokane Youth Sports Association.

The complex would occupy 20 acres of agricultural land on the southeast corner of Glenrose Road and 37th Avenue.

Developers at the time explained that the neighborhood should expect to see continued expansion going forward, due both to the need for amenities and housing.

North of Drewes Farm subdivision, developments include the neighboring 15-acre YMCA sports facility and the proposed Ansett subdivision about 1.5 miles to the north, which calls for a 25.5-acre parcel of land to be divided into 93 lots.

Three commercial properties across 57th Avenue from Drewes Farm are owned by developer Dave Black, CEO of Spokane-based commercial real estate brokerage NAI Black, who couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Black’s properties, located across 57th Avenue and between Palouse Highway and Glenrose Road, include a 410-square-foot Bloom Coffee drive-thru coffee stand currently under construction; a 2,200-square-foot Dairy Queen restaurant and drive-thru at 3920 E. 57th, also currently under construction; and a newly-built Divine’s Fasmart convenience store and gas station, at 3920 E. 57th.