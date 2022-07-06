19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Nez Perce County
July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 9:41 p.m.
A 19-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a single-vehicle crash in Nez Perce County on Tuesday night, Idaho State Police said.
The driver crashed while northbound on Gifford-Reubens Road near milepost 1 when she drove her Honda Civic off the side of the road; she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, police said. The driver died at the scene of the crash. The road was closed for three hours.
The driver’s name was not released. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
