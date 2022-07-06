Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend some time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Through Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is doing a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz for ages 13-19. To join, simply review four books. Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand prize winner will be selected at the end of the summer. Through Aug. 31. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Play in Clay – Series of three day youth pottery workshops featuring learning the skills of basic pottery and creating a finished product. For ages 7-11. Register via Shopify. Classes available July 18, 20 and 22, 12:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Learn to Paint – Series of three day painting workshop. For ages 10-13. Learn about the painting process and the fundamental materials. Classes available Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and July 19-21. For questions email programming@emergecda.com. Register via Shopify. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

“Ponies in the Park” – Mary Pat Kanaley’s, “Ponies In The Park” with author Mary Louise Carpenter. Fridays through July 30, 11 a.m. 402 W. Main Ave., inside Aunties. (509) 385-2369.

The Great Family Camping Challenge – Work as a family or with a team to complete camping themed activities, including creating and presenting something to eat. Available at various libraries. Registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wTVOaA.

Nature Storytime – Engage in stories and activities designed to spark curiosity about the natural world. Available at various libraries. Ages three–five and their families. Tuesday-July 26, 10 a.m.

Art, Animals and Garden with Aleah Gilmore – Explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary home, learning about plants while drawing them. Presented by Spokane Art School. Closed-toe shoes are required. One week class held Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 8-14 classes held Monday-Friday, noon. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $165. (509) 951-3650.

Outdoor Storytime – Join Miss Delaney outside on the lawn behind the Children’s Library for stories and songs. For ages 5 and under. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m.-midnight. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Paws to Read – A program to help young readers build their confidence by reading the Meadow, the dog! Monday, July 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, July 11, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Family Hour of Code – Family Hour of Code each month for screen free STEAM time with robots that will ignite creativity through a hands on approach. Sessions will take place in the Children’s Library Story Room. Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Ice Cream Party – Ice cream sundaes and a useful ice cream themed craft to take home. Held in the Community Room. Wednesday, 1:30-2:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Camp Read-a-Rama in the Park – Read and explore children’s books during camp, for children entering grades second-fifth. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing an activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. Every Wednesday through Aug. 24. This free program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Marshmallow Engineering – After school STEM program, building creations using only marshmallows and toothpicks. This program will take place in the Story Room, Thursday. Ages 6-11. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Camp Read-a-Rama in the Park – Read and explore children’s books during camp, for children entering grades second-fifth. Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley.

Outdoor Mindfulness Storytime – Story time focused on mindfulness with introductory yoga poses and breathing exercises. Please bring a mat or towel. Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, Noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Shark Day – Join Mobius Educators as they demonstrate a dissection of a real shark with opportunities to engage, Thursday. Visit mobiusdiscoverycenter.org for more information. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. (509) 321-7133.

Book Babies – Join Miss Delaney in the Community Room for Book Babies, a story time for baby’s early literacy development. Ages two and under. Fridays in June, 9:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Story Time at the Carrousel – An early literacy activity to engage the imagination with stories, songs, and preschool activities. In the Looff Carrousel party room every third Friday, 11 a.m. $1 Carrousel rides offered to those who attend. Recommended for ages two-five. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Horse and Carriage Rides – Enjoy the sights of downtown and Riverfront Park in a horse and carriage ride. Pick up location on Locust Lane (next to the SkyRide entrance), across from Wheatland Bank. Friday, 5-9 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Movies in the Park – Free movies in the park every Friday, all family friendly movies will begin at sundown. Snacks and drinks will be sold for a nominal cost with all proceeds benefiting The Salvation Army’s local youth programs. Sally’s Park, 222 E. Indiana Ave.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. For children ages eight and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. (509) 893-8200.

Stop-Motion Animation: Brain Melt Style with Andi Keating – Create several multi minute long motion animations using various mediums including paper, clay and found objects. There will be only one camera, so teamwork is required to make the videos come together successfully. Open to children ages 11 and older and adults. Saturdays, July 2-Aug. 27, noon-3 p.m. Masks may be required. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $250. (509) 325-1500.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages five and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

The Solar System – Learn more about the solar system, distant stars and those who first went to the moon. Designed for grades K-5. Registration required. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

