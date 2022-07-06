Former White House counsel Cipollone agrees to testify to Jan. 6 committee
July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 9:59 p.m.
Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has agreed to testify behind closed doors on Friday to the House committee investigating last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said.
Cipollone has agreed to sit for a transcribed interview on Friday after being subpoenaed by the panel, the person said Wednesday.
Cipollone has emerged in recent weeks as a subject of interest by committee members who say he was at the center of a number of events related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and then-President Donald Trump’s activities.
A lawyer for Cipollone didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously talked to the committee, but not on the record.
