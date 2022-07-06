The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Former White House counsel Cipollone agrees to testify to Jan. 6 committee

July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 9:59 p.m.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone waits for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS)
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone waits for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Billy House Bloomberg News

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has agreed to testify behind closed doors on Friday to the House committee investigating last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said.

Cipollone has agreed to sit for a transcribed interview on Friday after being subpoenaed by the panel, the person said Wednesday.

Cipollone has emerged in recent weeks as a subject of interest by committee members who say he was at the center of a number of events related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and then-President Donald Trump’s activities.

A lawyer for Cipollone didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously talked to the committee, but not on the record.

