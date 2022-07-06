Lewis County judge sentences Olympia driver for hitting trooper during 2020 pursuit

By Martín Bilbao Olympian

OLYMPIA – A 41-year-old Olympia man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally wounding a Washington State Patrol trooper with his truck during a 2020 pursuit.

William D. Thompson struck Trooper Justin Schaffer, 28, on March 24, 2020, in Chehalis as Schaffer attempted to stop him with spike strips on Interstate 5. Schaffer died at Providence Centralia Hospital that night, the Olympian previously reported.

Lewis County Superior Court Judge Toynbee J. Andrew sentenced Thompson during a Tuesday hearing that was packed with Schaffer’s family, friends and community members, the Centralia Chronicle reported.

Court records indicate Thompson signed a plea agreement in June. Schaffer’s family reportedly agreed to the plea bargain so witnesses and colleagues could be spared from testifying during a trial.

“Some believe plea bargains are evil, but they are a necessary evil that does allow people to move on,” Toynbee reportedly said.

Thompson initially pleaded not guilty to 13 charges in November 2020. In June, he entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, according to the Chronicle, which allows him to enter a plea bargain without admitting guilt to the two charges.

After Thompson’s truck struck Schaffer, Thompson crashed into a patrol car half a mile away. The debris from the collision injured another Trooper who also was deploying spike strips.

A Washington State Patrol report of the incident alleged Thompson intentionally struck Schaffer and attempted to hit the other trooper.

“This is perhaps one of the most senseless acts I have seen in my experience, whether it was as a defense attorney or as a prosecutor,” Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said.

The pursuit started when a Thurston County deputy identified Thompson as a suspect in a recent shoplifting incident and tried to pull him over. Thompson reportedly did not stop his vehicle and accelerated away, south on Interstate 5.

During the pursuit, Thompson reportedly exceeded 100 miles per hour and used all lanes and the shoulder to evade law enforcement. In response, deputies asked State Patrol for help.

Thompson reached Schaffer’s location at about milepost 79 in Lewis County. At the time, Schaffer was outside his vehicle deploying spike strips. A witness reportedly saw Thompson’s truck veer right directly toward Schaffer and strike him.

He later drove toward the other trooper who was injured in the incident. However, the spike strips succeeded, and his tires went flat.

At exit 77, Thompson left the freeway but lost control of his vehicle. He skidded through an intersection and crashed into a guard rail and a traffic light post.

Law enforcement arrested him after an hour and a half standoff in which smoke canisters were fired into his vehicle, according to the WSP report.

Camm Clark, the Thurston County deputy who initiated the traffic stop, spoke during the sentencing hearing, according to the Chronicle.

“If there was something else, I could have done, I would have done it,” Clark said. “But there is only one person to blame – William Thompson. Or as I like to call him, monster,” Clark reportedly said. “If he ever sees freedom, no one will be safe.”

In April 2020, the case was put on hold because an assessment determined Thompson was not competent to stand trial. After he received treatment, a state review determined he was competent enough to continue the case.

The Chronicle reported Thompson left a treatment facility on March 24, 2021 and was transferred to Lewis County Jail.

During the sentencing hearing, Thompson reportedly apologized to Schaffer’s family and friends. He blamed his actions that day on his decision to stop taking his medication, according to The Chronicle.

“I hope that the family … and community will forgive me,” Thompson reportedly said. “Again, I’m sorry.”

In addition to 45 years in prison, The Chronicle reported Thompson will have to pay restitution to Schaffer’s family and serve 36 months of probation after his release. A restitution hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 6, according to court records.

Schaffer served as a trooper for seven years prior to his death. A WSP memorial states he was survived by his wife, parents, brother, sister-in-law and his K9 partner Frankie.