The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 61° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Some City of Spokane utility customers received wrong bill in mail

July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 8:57 p.m.

Alex Mizner pulls a trash bin over to a rear-loading garbage truck in an alley in north Spokane in this January 2018 photo. The city of Spokane says it mailed about 5,200 utility bills in error this month due to a data entry issue, but new notices will be mailed in the coming days. (JESSE TINSLEY)
Alex Mizner pulls a trash bin over to a rear-loading garbage truck in an alley in north Spokane in this January 2018 photo. The city of Spokane says it mailed about 5,200 utility bills in error this month due to a data entry issue, but new notices will be mailed in the coming days. (JESSE TINSLEY)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

The city of Spokane mailed 5,200 utility customers the wrong bill for the month of July, which it is describing as a data entry error.

The bills were issued reflecting use in June, not in July, meaning customers will see a duplicate of their previous month’s bill in the mailbox, said Kirstin Davis, communications manager for the city’s Public Works division. Customers are being advised to disregard those bills as corrected notices will be issued in the coming days.

Bills are generated based on their billing period. Davis said bills generated July 3 were affected by the error.

Check the “bill date” beneath the account number and address on your issued bill to ensure it is for July, not June. Customers can also get their accurate charge by visiting the city’s website or dialing 311.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Spokane