Some City of Spokane utility customers received wrong bill in mail

The city of Spokane mailed 5,200 utility customers the wrong bill for the month of July, which it is describing as a data entry error.

The bills were issued reflecting use in June, not in July, meaning customers will see a duplicate of their previous month’s bill in the mailbox, said Kirstin Davis, communications manager for the city’s Public Works division. Customers are being advised to disregard those bills as corrected notices will be issued in the coming days.

Bills are generated based on their billing period. Davis said bills generated July 3 were affected by the error.

Check the “bill date” beneath the account number and address on your issued bill to ensure it is for July, not June. Customers can also get their accurate charge by visiting the city’s website or dialing 311.