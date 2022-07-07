As I Lay Dying brings the metalcore to the Knitting Factory

From staff reports

As I Lay Dying remains alive despite only two longtime members that are still part of the fold. The veteran metalcore band from San Diego lost its rhythm section, bassist Josh Gilbert and drummer Jordan Mancino, over the past two months.

Lone original member Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso remain as As I Lay Dying will perform Tuesday with bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce at the Knitting Factory. The brooding band will deliver tracks from its seven albums, which are full of angst-ridden and visceral rock.

As I Lay Dying appears Tuesday at the Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent and Brand of Sacrifice will open.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $33 day of show. Show time is 6:30 p.m. For more information, (509) 244-3279,www.sp.knittingfactory.com.