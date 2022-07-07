Downed pilot expected to survive after crashing in Whitman County

The pilot of a single-engine aircraft that crashed in Whitman County last week is expected to survive after receiving serious injuries, Washington State Patrol said in a release on Thursday.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as Kevin Kennedy, 65. Kennedy was the only occupant of the aircraft, which went down at about 2 p.m. near state Route 26 and milepost 104 in the Lacrosse area, the sheriff’s office said.

Kennedy was flying the aircraft from his hometown of Arlington, Washington, to Colfax when he lost power and crashed, the sheriff’s office said.

The location of the downed pilot was initially unknown, but WSP dispatchers were able to make contact with him via cellphone, the agency said in a release. Kennedy told dispatchers that he was located near a grass airstrip north of state Route 26. Troopers were able to locate the approximate location using a Verizon cellphone ping, the release said.

Troopers located Kennedy, who was trapped in the aircraft, after following a gravel path, they said. Life Flight transported Kennedy to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for medical care.

Kennedy remains hospitalized in stable condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation.