Downtown Spokane streets briefly closed as police confronted knife-wielding man

Spokane police arrested a man who was brandishing a large knife downtown on Thursday afternoon.

Police received multiple calls on Thursday morning about the man, whose name was not released , Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

Police closed off South Browne Street between Riverside and Second avenues and contained the man in one location while evacuating people from the area, he said. Police attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours, which included help from behavioral health units.

The incident caused major congestion downtown as officers attempted to detain the man. He

was uncooperative with police and would not relinquish the weapon, Briggs said.

Additional details were unavailable Thursday.

There was a fatal stabbing last month at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Division Street. No one has been charged.