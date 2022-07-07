The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road remains closed after unusual spring weather

July 7, 2022 Updated Thu., July 7, 2022 at 12:01 p.m.

Cars parked in a pullout along the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, Aug. 22, 2020. (Cheryl Nichols/For The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Glacier National Park’s popular Going-to-the-Sun Road remains closed, making it one of the slowest reopenings in history, the Missoulian reports.

It won’t open before  Wednesday, the latest expected opening since 2011. Normally, the road is open by mid-June.

The delayed opening follows a spring in which the park had received roughly 100% of its normal snowpack on April 1.

By April 30, that figure jumped to 130%. At the same time, avalanches and rock slides pounded the high-elevation pass.

“These late-season storms beat up the roads a bit,” said Brian Paul, road supervisor for Going-to-the-Sun Road.

“Until the avalanches and rock slides stopped, we were stuck.”

The road is a popular entry way to Glacier National Park. For more information, visit missoulian.com or nps.gov.

