Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road remains closed after unusual spring weather

Glacier National Park’s popular Going-to-the-Sun Road remains closed, making it one of the slowest reopenings in history, the Missoulian reports.

It won’t open before Wednesday, the latest expected opening since 2011. Normally, the road is open by mid-June.

The delayed opening follows a spring in which the park had received roughly 100% of its normal snowpack on April 1.

By April 30, that figure jumped to 130%. At the same time, avalanches and rock slides pounded the high-elevation pass.

“These late-season storms beat up the roads a bit,” said Brian Paul, road supervisor for Going-to-the-Sun Road.

“Until the avalanches and rock slides stopped, we were stuck.”

The road is a popular entry way to Glacier National Park.