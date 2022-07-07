Man dies following downtown Spokane knife attack last month
July 7, 2022 Updated Thu., July 7, 2022 at 9:31 p.m.
A 45-year-old man died nine days after being stabbed last month in downtown Spokane.
Jimmie E. Bailey was stabbed in the side the night of June 11 and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries June 20, according to search warrant documents filed June 30 in Spokane County Superior Court.
The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Division Street, documents said.
No one has been charged.
