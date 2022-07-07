Multiple stolen vehicles and weapons recovered in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley deputies located a cache of stolen property, vehicles and firearms, including a Gatling gun, after arresting a man in connection with a number of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Joshua P. Burland, 42, was arrested June 28 at his residence on the 1300 block of Grady Road in Spokane Valley on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, three counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree driving while suspended, a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. Burland was released from jail on his own recognizance.

During their investigation, deputies discovered a 2020 Dodge Truck, 2006 Polaris all-terrain-vehicle, a 2013 Can-Am Maverick utility-terrain-vehicle, and a dirt bike, all of which had been reported stolen. The vehicles were seized, along with a Chevy pickup, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Chrysler LS, a release said.

Deputies recovered two handguns and a laptop that also were reported stolen. They also discovered a Tippman Armory Gatling gun, a shotgun, various rifle parts and assorted ammunition, all of which the sheriff’s office believed to be stolen. Deputies also recovered a large amount of pills believed to contain fentanyl from one of the vehicles, the release said.

The sheriff’s office expects to add charges as well, the agency said.