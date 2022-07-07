No. 10 is No. 7: Former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp joins elite company in NFL jersey sales

Tribune News Service

In just five NFL seasons, all with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp has transformed himself into a superstar.

The popularity of the former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington has grown tremendously, too, and his current jersey sales seem to back that up. With over half the year being completed, Kupp’s No. 10 is in the top 10 of jersey sales in 2022, checking in at No. 7.

Kupp was extraordinary in 2021, leading the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), and eventually winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, is at the top of the list. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is No. 2.

Beyond Kupp, the only other nonquarterback in the top 10 is Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who ranked No. 3 in sales.

After Adams, it’s Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, New England’s Mac Jones, Kupp, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.