Numerica Credit Union plans new branch on Maple Street

Numerica Credit Union is planning to build a new branch in the Five Mile area.

The credit union recently submitted an environmental review to the Washington State Department of Ecology indicating it plans to build a 3,200-square-foot branch with an ATM drive-thru lane and 18 parking spaces at 6281 N. Maple St.

Four single-family homes will be removed and relocated to make way for the new branch.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects is designing the new branch.

Numerica Credit Union, which is headquartered in Spokane Valley, has more than 165,000 members and holds more than $3.4 billion in assets.

Numerica operates 10 branches in the Spokane area and three in North Idaho, according to the credit union’s website.

Construction is slated to begin in October, according to the environmental review.

Whim Wine Bar relocates downtown

Whim Wine Bar has relocated to a new spot in River Park Square in downtown Spokane.

The wine bar moved to a space formerly occupied by Gaslamp in River Park Square’s third-level food court area, 808 W. Main Ave., Suite FC-1.

Upgrades to the new space include a resurfaced bar, new wall treatment and paint, refinished bench seating, installation of a wine rack, sinks, glasswasher and icemaker, according to a site plan filed with the city of Spokane.

Prior to the move, Whim Wine Bar was located on the shopping center’s main level since opening in 2019.

CHAS Health plans new clinic

CHAS Health is considering plans for a new outpatient medical clinic near Spokane Community College.

Spokane-based ALSC Architects filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of CHAS Health to build the 8,450-square-foot clinic at 3002 E. Mission Ave.

Volunteers of America Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho owns the site, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

The project cost is an estimated $3.8 million, according to the application.

A contractor was not specified in the application.

CHAS Health is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 100,000 patients in the Inland Northwest. It operates a network of behavioral health, urgent care, dental and medical clinics throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Millwood Starbucks renovations

A Starbucks cafe in Millwood is undergoing renovations, according to a building permit approved by the county last month.

Work on the 1,255-square-foot Starbucks at 8901 N. Trent Ave. includes new interior partitions, finishes, equipment, lighting and plumbing as well as extending a drive-thru area, according to the permit.

Spokane-based Associated Construction Inc is the contractor.