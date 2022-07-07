Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer says he has COVID, but could return for Saturday’s game vs. Portland

Seattle Times

The Sounders are days away from hosting archrival Portland in what will be their biggest regular-season match of the year. But there’s a chance they’ll be without coach Brian Schmetzer, who is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The coach confirmed Wednesday on KJR he is now “one of the millions of other Americans that has COVID,” but said he is optimistic he’ll be on the sidelines for Saturday’s game vs. the Timbers.

“I’m super glad that I was triple vaccinated,” he said in a radio interview. “COVID’s coming back now, there’s a lot more cases. We still need to be aware of it. I know people are tired of it. We still have to be careful. I’m trying to be careful around my wife and all that.”

Schmetzer, who said his case has been mild, added, “I think I have a good chance to be out there Saturday, but just have to follow the protocol.”

Schmetzer also confirmed to KJR that star striker Raul Ruidiaz will return to the starting lineup on Saturday. The Peruvian had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, sustained on June 14 against Vancouver, but returned to training this week.

“Raul’s gonna start,” Schmetzer said. “He’s ready to go. He’s been a Portland killer.”