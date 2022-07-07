Spokane left a good taste in the mouth of travel professionals

Spokane impressed the many visitors who had a taste of the city for the first time in 2022.

Mayor Nadine Woodward believes many who made their initial trip to Spokane this year will return.

“I know people are clamoring to come back to Spokane after they visited for the McCartney concert and conventions in town,” Woodward said. “We just had a PRSA (Public Relations Society of America) Travel and Tourism conference in our city a couple of weeks ago. I had the opportunity to address them. There were people here from all across the country. Many of those people were in Spokane for the first time. They had no idea Spokane has such a walkable downtown. They loved the park and the Pavilion. Many of the people who came to the PRSA event said they would move here if they could. I always love getting feedback from people. Some people take it for granted living here. I get it. I have lived here for more than 30 years. People are discovering Spokane for the first time and they can’t get Spokane out of their mind.”

Visit Indianapolis Public Relations Director Morgan Snyder, who was the conference chair, was impressed.

“I was taken aback by all that Spokane had to offer,” Snyder said. “We had 250 people in attendance. There were travel writers and PR professionals, most had never visited Spokane. The city had a great opportunity to show off as a visitor destination.”

Snyder said the culinary scene stood out. “When we were at Arbor Crest, there was a media mixer catered by some chefs from Spokane who are part of Crave! NW (at Spokane Valley). They passed out small bites and it was hands down the best food we had at a travel conference.

“We were blown away. We all had the greatest time since the people of Spokane from the residents to the mayor welcomed us with open arms. And then there were the chefs. I can’t wait to go back to Spokane to eat!”