Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow, WSU’s Preston Bebich qualify for U.S. Amateur

Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow shared first place and Washington State University rising junior Preston Bebich worked overtime Tuesday to clinch spots in next month’s U.S. Amateur.

Von Lossow fired rounds of 70-65 to share medalist honors at 9 under with Canadian AJ Ewart at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.

Von Lossow strung together five straight birdies and seven in a nine-hole stretch during his second round. He finished with 13 birdies and four bogeys in 36 holes. Ewart was bogey-free in both rounds.

Von Lossow recently tied for third in the Washington Men’s Amateur and was low amateur and third overall in the Oregon Open. He advanced to the final qualifying stage for the U.S. Open.

Bebich closed with a 4-under-par 68 to finish in a third-place tie at 7 under with Canadian Kevin Ng. The two went five extra holes before Bebich earned the final qualifying spot in the 84-player field on his 41st hole of the day.

Bebich, from Gig Harbor, Washington, had nine birdies and two bogeys over two rounds. He’s played in 10 tournaments in two seasons at WSU. His best finish was fourth with an 11-under 202 at the Stockton Invitational.

Max Sekulic, Bebich’s teammate at WSU last year, qualified for the 2021 U.S. Amateur.

Von Lossow and Bebich will be part of the 312-player field – there were 7,749 entries – at the U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, on Aug. 15-21. The first two days are stroke play with the top 64 advancing to match play.

There will be another U.S. Amateur qualifier Thursday at Palouse Ridge in Pullman with 70 players competing for two spots.