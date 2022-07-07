This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
July 7, 2022
"Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation" by Pete Hegseth. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Suspects: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “Escape,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
5. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith,” Adam Christopher (Random House) Worlds
6. “The Measure: A Novel,” Nikki Erlick (Morrow)
7. “The House Across the Lake: A Novel,” Riley Sager (Dutton)
8. “Nightwork: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
9. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Meant to Be: A Novel,” Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious: An “In the Kitchen with David” Cookbook from QVC’s Resident Foodie,” David Venable (Ballantine)
3. “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland,” Kristi Noem (Twelve)
4. “How Are You, Really? How Are You, Really? Jenna Kutcher,” Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)
5. “Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell,” Tim Miller (Harper){&end}
6. “Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself,” Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano (Atria)
7. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
8. “Leading Lightly: Lower Your Stress, Think with Clarity, and Lead with Ease,” Jody Michael (Greenleaf)
9. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)
10. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis (Harperone)
