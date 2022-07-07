What’s Worth Watching: ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Moonhaven,’ ‘The Sea Beast,’ ‘Trigger Point’

This week, Apple TV+ premieres a true crime-based thriller, followed by the two final episodes of “Stranger Things” season 4 from Netflix, then it’s on to catching up with three rescheduled premieres.

‘Black Bird’

(2022)

Based on a true story, “Black Bird” follows Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), a convicted drug dealer who earns a chance at freedom in exchange for convincing a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), to confess to the murders and tell the police where the bodies are buried. Apple TV+.

‘Stranger Things’

(2022)

A group of friends finds their world turned “upside-down” as a series of Dungeons & Dragons-esque monsters start to ravage Hawkins, their small, 1980s Indiana town. The final two episodes of season four are now available. Netflix.

‘Moonhaven’

(2022)

Set 100 years in the future, this six-episode series follows the residents of a utopian lunar colony who hope to have discovered the key to survival back on Earth. Written and produced by Peter Ocko, the show stars Dominic Monaghan, Joe Manganiello and Emma McDonald among others. AMC+.

‘The Sea Beast’

(2022)

A young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on a ship, determined to fulfill her dreams of battling sea monsters alongside a legendary monster hunter (Karl Urban). Also featuring the vocal talents of Jared Harris and Dan Stevens. Netflix.

‘Trigger Point’

(2022)

An ex-military bomb disposal operative now leading the Metropolitan Police bomb squad, Lana Washington uses her skills to staunch a terrorist threat in the heart of London. Peacock.