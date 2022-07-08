10 under $10: Farmers’ markets, food trucks and a little ‘Arting Around’ at the night market

1 Spokane Valley Farmers Market – 4 p.m. Friday, CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. In addition to local farmers and producers, the event will feature artisans, food trucks, live entertainment, the Kids KERNEL Program and SNAP Market Match. WIC/Senior check are accepted. For information, visit spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org. Continues through Sept. 16. Admission: FREE

2 Food Truck Friday – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, 211 N. Wall St. The city will shut down Wall Street every Friday for “Food Truck Fridays.” Presented in partnership with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, the event will feature appearances from Mixed Plate, Skewers, One Night Stand, Tacos Camargo, Toby’s BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Daily Bread and Increditruck. For information, visit downtownspokane.org. Admission: FREE

3 Goodnight Suzie – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Indie/pop singer-songwriter duo Goodnight Suzie visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

4 Spokane Farmers’ Market – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, 20 W. 5th Ave. The Spokane Farmers’ Market offers a range of fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, organic vegetables and other products. For information, visit spokanefarmersmarket.org. Admission: FREE

5 “Beauty In Hand” – Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Curated by Peter Held, “Beauty in Hand” is back for another year of showcasing local ceramicists. The show will run daily through July 25. For information, visit theartspiritgallery.com or call (208) 765-6006. Admission: FREE

6 Arting Around – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Organizers at invite artists of all ages to explore using various art styles inspired by masters of their craft and take home their creations. For information, visit sparkwestcentral.org or call (509) 279-0299. Admission: FREE

7 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

8 ‘Stand By Me’ – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their home, four boys decide to go see the body. On the way, Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O’Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) encounter a mean junk man and a marsh full of leeches, as they also learn more about one another and their very different home lives.” Based on the short story by Stephen King. Rated R. 89 minutes. Directed by Rob Reiner. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $5

9 Kernel at Spark Central – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Kids can earn vouchers to purchase fruits and vegetables for completing nutrition-, gardening- and exercise-related activities. Provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market, this program will run every Wednesday through Aug. 24. Every Wednesday through August 24. For information, visit sparkwestcentral.org or call (509) 279-0299. Admission: FREE

10 Savannah Rae – 5-10 p.m. Saturday, 301 W. Fourth Ave., Deer Park. A local summer music festival featuring musician Savannah Rae, benefiting Gr8ter Veterans. For tickets and more information, visit gr8terveterans.org/events. Admission: FREE