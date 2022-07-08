Avista awards regional grants

The Avista Foundation announced this week that it has granted $103,450 in grants to nonprofit agencies in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.

“We’re pleased to invest in community organizations that make such a difference in young people’s lives to help them reach their greatest potential,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista’s president and CEO.

Those receiving funds included $10,000 to the West Central Community Center; $5,000 to Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington North Idaho; $5,000 to Parasport Spokane; and $5,000 to Spokane Eastside Reunion Association.

Recipients also included Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho ($5,000); Camp Fire Inland Northwest ($4,000); and Spark Central ($4,000).

Since 2002, the Avista Foundation has given more than $12 million in grants.

Ford recalling 125,000 vehicles

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles in the U.S. for potential under-hood fire risk, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Friday, including an expansion of an earlier recall.

The company issued a recall for 100,689 Lincoln Corsair, Ford Escape and Maverick vehicles from model years 2020-22 with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engines.

Ford said in the event of an engine failure, engine oil and/or fuel vapor could be released under the hood and potentially cause a fire. There have been no accidents or injuries reported.

Dealers were informed of the issue on Friday and customers will be notified Aug. 8. Dealers will modify the vehicles’ under-engine shield and active grille shutter.

For any vehicles sold outside the U.S., Ford is working with agencies in other markets.

Ford is also expanding a recall of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs for under-hood fire risk.

The Dearborn automaker on Friday expanded that recall by about 27,000 vehicles from its initial May alert on the issue.

Now, a total of 66,221 Expeditions and Navigators in the U.S. built between July 27, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, are included in the recall.

Ford has received 21 reports of under-hood fires – including five since the original recall filing in May.

No accidents have been reported to Ford, and the company is only aware of one reported injury.

From staff and wire reportsFord traced the cause of the vehicle fires to a change in a manufacturing location by an unnamed supplier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford says it has identified a remedy for the issue. Repair procedures have been sent to dealers while the automaker works to make parts available as soon as possible.

Parts for the repair on vehicles are expected to be available starting in early September.

Customers in this recall should continue to park the vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made.