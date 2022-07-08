If gas prices, flight delays, high temps put a damper on vacation plans, a staycation might be in order

Pedestrians walk past the Historic Davenport Hotel in downtown Spokane earlier this month. The hotel’s sale was one of the biggest business stories of 2021. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

As temperatures and gas prices continue to rise, and as airlines have struggled with massive cancellations, it’s possible for vacations go from destination to staycation. If your plans for summer travel are changing, here are 10 local options that might be a little kinder to your wallet.

Home away from home

Book a night or two at the Davenport. If you’re still hoping for some time away from home, look into a weekend away at one of the Davenport Collection hotels. If you can’t spare a whole night, try a day at the Spa and Salon at the Historic Davenport. Spa visitors receive complimentary parking. Spa hours are Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, visit davenporthotelcollection.com or call (800) 899-1482.

Take flight, at least mentallyWatch the planes over breakfast. Looking out over Felts Field, the Skyway Cafe offers a view all its own.

Surrounded by the aircraft-themed decor, visitors will see everything from small planes to helicopters land and take off over breakfast seven days a week. Cafe hours are Monday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, visit skywaycafe.com.

Go to the farmThis month, Green Bluff visitors will have the chance to pick up an assortment of in-season produce including apples, apricots, cherries, flowers, garlic, raspberries, strawberries and eggs among other items. For information, visit greenbluffgrowers.com.

Go wine tasting downtownBetween Kendall Yards and the train tracks, you can’t walk far without passing a tasting room. Downtown Spokane is home to 15 tasting rooms. For a full list and addresses, visit visitspokane.com/food-drink/wineries.

Tour South PerryFrom restaurants and boutiques to natural food stores and health bars, South Perry is always worth a visit. Craving a pizza? South Perry Pizza has your back. Looking for an obscure ingredient? Lorien Herbs and Natural Foods has everything. Located in a windmill, the shop offers more than 550 organically grown or ethically wild-harvested herbs, teas and spices. For information, visit visitspokane.com and search for South Perry.

Go antiquing in HillyardMarket Street is home to several antique and used furniture spots, including Market Street Antiques (4912 N. Market St.) and Hillyard Variety (5009 N. Market St.) among others.

Movie night at the GarlandWhether you’re hoping to see a new release or rewatch an older classic in a historic theater, Garland is a go-to. For information and showtimes, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050.

Go ziplining at Mica Peak

Clocking in at around three hours, the zipline tour at Mica Peak includes nine zip lines, two hikes, one Big Mama (3,500-foot zip) and two UTV rides. Tickets are $109 for adults ages 13 to 64, $99 for seniors ages 65 and older and children ages 7 to 12. For information, visit micamoon.com or call (509) 587-4020.

Paddle the Little Spokane

The Little Spokane River Shuttle runs Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., July 2 to September 4. The shuttle service offers transportation for you and your stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe for $10. For information, visit my.spokanecity.org/recreation/outdoor/river-shuttle or call (509) 363-5418.

Visit Silverwood

From “Aftershock” to the lazy river at Boulder Beach and all the rides, slides and shows between, Silverwood Theme Park has something for everyone. Single-day tickets are general – $63 for ages 8-64 and $40 for seniors ages 65 and older and children ages 3-7. Season passes start at $214. For information, visit silverwoodthemepark.com or call (208) 683-3400.