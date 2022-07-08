Pullman hospital to expand patient care facilities

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Pullman Regional Hospital is planning to grow its patient care services through an expansion and remodeling project. On Wednesday, the hospital’s board of commissioners approved the master facilities plan, essential to future organization in the project.

The master facilities plan is for meeting the facility needs of the district and the region for the future, said Scott Adams, CEO of the hospital. It provides the framework on how to organize, meet and carry out various phases of the project.

The project covers around 80,000 square feet and includes plans to relocate administrative services in an estimated 9,000 square feet of space; remodel about 17,000 square feet of space; and add approximately 54,000 square feet of patient care space, according to a news release.

Alison Weigley, director of external relations at the hospital, said this is the first time the facility has expanded since it was built about 18 years ago. Established in 2004, the center was the second hospital to be built in Pullman in 25 years, according to a Spokesman-Review article.

The plan is a $45 million project, Weigley said. During Wednesday’s board meeting, commissioners reviewed finance options and a funding plan. The funding plan includes resources like $6 million to $12.5 million from philanthropy, grants and other sources, borrowing $10 million from hospital funding and $22.5 million to $29.5 million from a taxpayer bond.

A special public comment meeting is scheduled for July 14 to receive feedback for the project, and another special meeting for commissioners will occur July 26 to act on the funding plan. The bond filing deadline is Aug. 2, and if the funding plan is approved, which includes a taxpayer bond, a bond measure would be placed before Pullman votes Nov. 8.

“Without $45 million in funding, the project would have to be re-evaluated as to scope, timelines, priorities and phasing of the various parts,” Adams stated.

According to the news release, the project would improve the emergency department, surgery and gastrointestinal services, mental health services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, sleep studies, cardiac and pulmonary services. It would integrate services off campus, reduce rented spaces and expand patient care services like rheumatology, endocrinology and dermatology.

Weigley said the hospital started planning these efforts in December 2021, when the Strategic Health Care Facilities Planning Committee, led by Ned Warnick, of Design West, was created. The committee includes hospital staff, local physicians, hospital commissioners and members of Pullman city government. Weigley said this is where estimated costs and the initial plan was developed, they helped shape goals for this expansion.

The project’s timeline is set to conclude on Election Day, Nov. 8. Throughout the next couple of months, commissioners will connect and public meetings can be attended Thursday, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2.