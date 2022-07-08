Spokane Valley shooting leaves one man hospitalized

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man with an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. to the area of Fourth Avenue and Carnahan Road, just south of Interstate 90, for a reported person with a weapon, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

A witness reported he observed a male, who appeared to be armed with a gun, chasing two males to the west, deputies said. Deputies then found a man who had been shot near the Dearborn Apartments on Fifth Avenue, east of Havana Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained as of Friday afternoon, the release said.

Deputies said the victim did not provide information about a possible suspect. Detectives believe the incident on Fourth and Carnahan and the shooting near the Dearborn Apartments are connected.

Anyone with information who has not been contacted by law enforcement is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10086742.