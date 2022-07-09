George Kirby sent to Tacoma to control his overall pitching workload

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Mariners made several roster moves before Saturday’s game with the Blue Jays due to various reasons. But of the eight roster moves listed below, there was one that manager Scott Servais didn’t announce pregame and didn’t discuss the exact reasoning behind it.

The moves:

• Ken Giles, RHP, placed on 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation

• Erik Swanson, RHP, placed on paternity list.

• Andrew Knapp, C, designated for assignment.

• George Kirby, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma

• Matt Festa, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma

• Matt Brash, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma

• Jacob Barnes, RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma

• Luis Torrens, C, reinstated from 10-day injured list

Seeing Kirby being sent down to Tacoma might be surprising, but the move has nothing to do with dissatisfaction of his recent performances. Instead, it is intended to control his overall pitching workload.