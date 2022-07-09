‘I love fighting in Spokane’: Local amateur boxers put on a show at Brick West Brewing Co.

Spokane Boxing’s Ruby Lannigan chats with Rick Welliver, left, as she prepares to face Lights Out Boxing’s Gloria Diaz during Brick West Boxing hosted by Spokane Boxing on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Brick West Brewery in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Molly Wisor The Spokesman-Review

Amateur boxers squared off in front of an audience of more than 200 at Brick West Brewing Co. in downtown Spokane on Saturday, the first event of its kind to be hosted at the brewery since its opening in January 2020.

Spectators, local food trucks, a DJ, and cold beer served straight from the tap filled the spacious patio outside the brewery, as many others enjoyed the cooler conditions inside the beer hall.

Spokane boxers dominated the scene with six wins in six bouts for Spokane Boxing and Lilac City Boxing clubs.

The fight card featured six gyms and included boxers from as far away as Pendleton, Oregon. Spokane Boxing put up two female boxers, Ruby Lannigan and Alexus Seaman, both of whom won their fights.

Seaman, 11, earned her first win after battling for three rounds against her opponent.

“I was nervous when I went out there,” she said, sporting her new medal. “But when I started fighting, I felt a lot of relief.”

After her fight, Seaman traded her spot in the ring for Spokane Boxing’s Lannigan, who pushed through three rounds to gain her third win of the year.

They weren’t the only Spokane Boxing fighters to hit a milestone.

Mushu Foree, who moved to Spokane in September 2020, celebrated his first anniversary with the gym on Saturday.

“I love fighting in Spokane,” he said. “I’m happy for me. I’m happy for my team. I’m just happy all around.”

Spokane Boxing owner Rick Welliver was pleased at Saturday’s turnout. He’s determined to turn the fights at Brick West into a regular event.

“Hopefully, we can turn this into a yearly thing,” he said. “If this goes well, and if Brick West will have us, I’d love to do it again.”