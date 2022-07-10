Grant County police: Man who shot at officers, fled in vehicle in hospital after incident in Moses Lake on Sunday

A man is in the hospital in Grant County after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement and leading them on a chase north of Moses Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The man, was has not been identified by authorities, was being sought on felony warrants, said Kyle Foreman, spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 1 p.m., in the area of Stratford Road north of downtown Moses Lake, the man exchanged gunfire with members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moses Lake Police Department, Foreman said.

A chase ensued, and a Moses Lake patrol car was able to disable the man’s vehicle. The man was injured in the crash, but was not shot, and was taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake, Foreman said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that Stratford Road between Tyndall Road and Road 10-NE, as well as Road 7-NE, Road K-NE and Road L-NE, were closed Sunday afternoon as a result of the incident. Those are in areas north of downtown Moses Lake, near Grant County International Airport.

Foreman expected the roads to remain closed for several hours on Sunday afternoon. It was not immediately known how many law enforcement officers fired at the man, he said.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The shooting is also under investigation, Foreman said.