Chron History for today

U.S. Army Air Corps officials and counterparts from Washington State college were to meet to discuss 46 buildings at Fort George Wright to be converted to use by the college.

Col. William J. Kennard, commander of Fort Wright in Spokane, said he had not received formal notification from the War Department but did assist R.A. Sandberg, assistant to Washington State college President Wilson Compton, with inspections of the buildings.

In Sacramento, California, a state request to purchase new vehicles was rejected after bids supplied by Ford, Chevrolet and Plymouth quoted the price of new sedans at between $2,350 and $2,500.

The state of California is not purchasing vehicles at those prices, purchasing agent J. Fred Mispley said.

President Harry S. Truman declared that “every day that passes” without a price control law increases the danger of inflation.

The U.S. Senate voted 59-20 to allow states, rather than the federal government, to have first responsibilities in establishing rent controls.

Two Republican senators proposed an amendment, later killed by a vote originated by Sen. Warren Magnuson, D-Wash., that would have barred the federal government from re-establishing its own rent controls.