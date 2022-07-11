A Grip on Sports: As July’s days pass, the same subjects seem to appear over and over again

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, ya. Worrying about Pac-12 realignment and starting to become excited about the Mariners. Neither changed while we took a day off.

• We’ll start with the Mariners first. Maybe they will never lose again. We all know that’s not true – it’s baseball, after all – but the past week it certainly was. The M’s have won eight consecutive games. They have won 11 of 12. They have put themselves right back into the American League wild-card race.

How? A few reasons.

In no particular order, they are: Acquiring Carlos Santana from the Royals; Robbie Ray’s resurgence; an uptick at the plate, especially from some hitters who aren’t expected to hit that much; and finally finding the right pieces in the bullpen.

There are a few things whose value you should never underestimate in the sport. Among them is veteran leadership and how a staff ace can set a tone.

The M’s went into the season without much in the way of the former. Even their veteran guys didn’t have much experience with winning teams. Enter Santana, a cup-of-coffee Mariner in the past, now a well-seasoned veteran. In his Cleveland years, Santana experienced the postseason three times, reaching the World Series in 2016.

He knows what it takes to win – and, having spent the past couple years in Kansas City – how ugly it is when you don’t. Add in a couple game-deciding home runs during the winning streak and he’s making his presence known.

And Ray? Since he’s turned his season around, the M’s have followed suit. Throughout baseball’s history, one dominating starter consistently helps left the rest of the rotation. In the M’s case, it may have been the other way around a bit, but no matter, the rotation is better with Ray throwing darts.

And the M’s have hit the bullseye, collectively, a lot more often lately.

• We realized this morning the evolving Pac-12 will impact our future, and the future of this column, as well. In a couple years, if we are still pounding away at the keyboard every morning, we won’t have to worry about reading stories about UCLA and USC. They will be as important to the Inland Northwest as Northwestern or Purdue. In other words, no one will care.

But who will take their place?

Will we be hunting down stories about Oklahoma State and Iowa State? Or will it be Fresno State and San Diego State? Will California and Stanford matter or will there be more emphasis needed on those esteemed bastions of higher learning, Boise State and UNLV?

Those are just questions without answers right now. We know what is the best thing that could happen for Washington State and the rest of the Pac-12 – including a couple new members. There should be a merger with the Big 12, forming a 24-team conference that would instantly be the third-most sought-after entity in the college media market.

Football would still be a bit underwhelming, though there is plenty of potential each year in Eugene and Seattle and Salt Lake City and Cincinnati and Stillwater. But basketball? The conference would hold its own with anyone at the top – Kansas, Arizona, Houston – and from the middle down.

Will it happen? Probably not. Money is the driving force for all change and no on knows how the media giants will view such a super conference. Or even if they want it to happen. Instead, we will continue to wait. And wonder where we are.

WSU: Everything that is happening with realignment has to be seen through the Cougars’ eyes. That’s what Colton Clark does this morning, covering all the bases as we begin what may just be a crucial week. … There was basketball news over the weekend, with Colton reporting on a nonconference game with Baylor in December. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Jon Wilner had a couple of pieces over the weekend in the Mercury News, one talking about joining forces with the Big 12 and the other looking at how much each Pac-12 school has to fear the future. … What is Phil Knight doing to help ensure Oregon’s future? Whatever he can. … As we all know, Washington is starting over with a new coach. … Caleb Williams is starting over at USC with a family run NIL program in place. … In basketball news, Colorado has a new point guard in charge. Two even. … It looks as if Oregon has settled on a new track and field coach.

Gonzaga: The Las Vegas summer league is well underway and Theo Lawson is three-stores deep in his coverage. Today he focused on Andrew Nembhard’s second game. Sunday, the subject was Chet Holmgren’s first. All were well-attended by GU coaches and former players. … Around the WCC, a BYU newcomer is eager to show what he can do.

EWU: The Groves Brothers, Tanner and Jake, were in Spokane this summer and Dave Cook caught up with the former Eastern Washington players for this story.

Indians: We have two Dave Nichols’ stories to pass along, one from Saturday’s victory and one from the loss on Sunday.

Mariners: There are two subjects to cover here as well. The first is Sunday’s come-from-behind 6-5 win over visiting Toronto (a story we linked above as well). The other has to do with the upcoming All-Star game. Julio Rodriguez earned a spot, as well he should, but Ty France didn’t. Heck, the backup first baseman named to the A.L. team, Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, hasn’t even played half his games at the position. In his four-year career he’s made 31 starts at first base and 237 at other defensive positions. … George Kirby is in Tacoma, resting his arm somewhat for the stretch run while Matt Brash is back in Seattle, bolstering the bullpen.

Seahawks: Doug Baldwin was a success as a football player by being meticulous in his work ethic every day. He is doing the same thing after football and success has followed him into that arena as well. … Another former Hawk, Duane Brown, seems to have made a mistake packing. In both senses of the word. He was arrested at LAX over the weekend.

Sounders: Neither Seattle nor Portland can seem to win on the other’s pitch these days.

Storm: Not only did Jewell Loyd get to play in the All-Star game, she also was able to visit home.

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic won his seventh men’s title, and his 21st Grand Slam overall, by defeating Nick Kyrgios in four sets Sunday. Djokovic trails Rafael Nadal by one in Grand Slam singles wins, though he won’t be at the U.S. Open due to New York’s COVID-19 requirements.

Soccer: Fairchild Air Force base is hosting a military World Cup tournament. Nick Gibson has the story of the women’s competition this month.

• It has been nearly 40 years since we packed up our belongings and left the L.A. area for greener pastures – literally. But whenever we visit our old stomping grounds, there are certain places that just reek of home. The park where we played Little League. Our elementary school. That one In-n-Out. It’s an odd feeling of pride and regret we don’t really understand. But we’re sure Dr. Sharon Fieldstone could explain it to us. Until later …