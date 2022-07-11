Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after run in with suspected drunk driver

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after colliding with an alleged drunken driver in Spokane Valley on Saturday, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office.

Spokane Valley deputies responded about 8 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 16800 block of East Sprague Avenue. Deputies discovered an adult male motorcyclist with severe injuries and an SUV at the scene, according to the release.

Initial information indicates the SUV was on the north side of Sprague Avenue and pulled in front of the westbound motorcyclist while attempting to turn east on Sprague Avenue, according to the release.

Spokane Valley Fire and American Medical Response also responded and provided medical care to the motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

Bonita Powers, 61, was identified as the driver of the SUV, and submitted to sobriety testing at the scene. A breath test showed Powers’ blood alcohol content was at .144, according to the release. A search warrant has been granted to obtain a blood sample for further testing.

Powers was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

The incident remains an active investigation, and charges could be upgraded if the victim does not survive, according to the release.