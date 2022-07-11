The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

One killed in scooter crash in Cheney

July 11, 2022 Updated Mon., July 11, 2022 at 9:07 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a crash in Cheney that killed a scooter driver on Thursday .

Cheney police officers responded to the crash near First and Second streets in Cheney at about 5:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The driver of a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign west of the intersection before turning north on First Street. The scooter driver, who was traveling south, was unable to avoid the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

The scooter driver died at the scene, according to the news release. The vehicle driver also had injuries but they were not considered severe.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

