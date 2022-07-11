Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced as undersheriff for Wyoming county sheriff candidate

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich could have a new gig in his home state of Wyoming as the Sweetwater County undersheriff after his retirement this fall.

Former Rock Springs police chief turned Sweetwater County Sheriff candidate, Dwane Pacheco, announced Knezovich accepted his offer to serve as his undersheriff on Friday, if Pacheco wins election.

Knezovich grew up in Rock Spring and nearby Superior, according to the post. Sweetwater County in southern Wyoming is home to about 41,600 people, according to the United States Census bureau.

“The addition of Ozzie (Knezovich) to my team adds National and International Law Enforcement experience and will enhance my commitment to effective leadership,” Pacheco wrote on his Facebook page.

Knezovich is a graduate of Rock Springs High School and was hired to serve as the town marshal of Superior in 1990 before he joined the Rock Springs police force in 1991. He joined the Olympia Police Department in 1995 before joining the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

Knezovich has maintained “his Sweetwater County values and has deep family roots in our county,” Pacheco wrote.

Pacheco is running against incumbent Sheriff John Grossnickle. Both Pacheco and Grossnickle are Republicans.

Pacheco was with the Rock Springs Police Department for 31 years with eight of them spent as police chief, according to the Rocket Miner.

Knezovich was in Wyoming for Rock Springs International Day over the weekend campaigning with Pacheco, according to Pacheco’s Facebook page. The primary election is Aug. 16.

Knezovich did not return a call seeking comment for this story, but he told KREM that he made a final decision not to run for a fifth term as Spokane County sheriff after he had a heart attack in December.

That made him decide he wanted to be closer to his family in Wyoming.

“It truly was that tipping point because had that not happened, I’d be involved in a campaign right now,” he told KREM.