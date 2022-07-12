100 years ago in Spokane: Two Snake River paddlewheel steamboats destroyed in fire in Lewiston

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

Two Snake River paddlewheel steamers, the Spokane and the Lewiston, burned to the waterline in Lewiston.

The two boats were tied up side-by-side at a dock when a fire broke out at 4 a.m. The cause was unknown – neither of the boats had had their “steam up for a considerable time.”

Little remained except some metal frames and charred hulls.

The Spokane Daily Chronicle mourned the boats’ passing and called it “the closing chapter of an important link in Northwest river navigation.”

At one time, they had been “the most palatial boats ever to ply the Snake and Columbia.” They had entered service during the bygone mining boom days, delivering miners to jumping-off points for the mountain camps. Later they became high-end tourist conveyances, carrying “orchestras on many excursions” out of Lewiston. In their heyday, each boat carried a crew of 40 to 50.

Yet the railroads had taken over much of their business and the Lewiston had been out of commission for a year, following the death of its longtime captain. The Spokane had been hauling wheat on the Snake River.

It was still an open question whether either boat would be replaced.

Also from the transportation beat: In another sign that Northwest transportation was evolving, two railroads stood firm against a plan to allow a motor bus line to operate between Spokane and Seattle, and also between Spokane and Lake Chelan.

The railroads argued in a state hearing that “all points between the two cities are now served adequately by railroads.” The state subsequently denied the application of the Auto Interurban Co.

The head of the bus company expressed bafflement at the decision.

The railroads, however, would not be able to fend off the buses forever. Autos and buses were already beginning to eat into the rail passenger market.