25 migrants from Cuba come ashore on Key Biscayne, US Border Patrol says
July 12, 2022 Updated Tue., July 12, 2022 at 12:17 p.m.
MIAMI — Twenty-five migrants from Cuba came ashore on Key Biscayne early Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol said.
TV news showed a group of people sitting on the ground near the Crandon Park Marina. Miami-Dade police, Key Biscayne police and U.S. Border Patrol vehicles were there.
U.S. Border Patrol agents took the migrants into custody.
Since October, the U.S. Coast Guard has stopped at sea more than 3,000 Florida-bound Cuban migrants fleeing deteriorating economic, safety and political conditions on the island. That’s more than the last five fiscal years combined, according to the agency.
More than 140,000 Cubans have been detained at U.S. borders between October and May, surpassing the Mariel exodus of 1980 when 125,000 Cubans departed from the Port of Mariel near Havana between April and October of that year.
No other information was immediately available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.